Ryanair has just suspended 34 routes until next year

400,000 bookings to be hit by sudden cancellations

Ryanair has just announced that it would be suspending 34 routes, including all flights from London to Scotland, all through November to March 2018 as it aims to bring an end to its flight cancellation troubles. This sudden decision by the Irish airline will be affecting 400,000 bookings on 18,000 flights.

To avoid further discomfort, the airline has reportedly emailed all of the customers affected, offering them the choice of a refund or an alternative flight. The passengers will also receive a travel voucher for £40 one-way or £80 return, which can be used to book the Irish flight for travel between October and March 2018.

While announcing these latest cancellations, the airline’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, apologised to customers for the second time this month and said: “From today, there will be no more rostering-related flight cancellations this winter or in summer 2018.

Slower growth this winter will create lots of spare aircraft and crews which will allow us to manage the exceptional volumes of annual leave we committed to delivering in the nine months to Dec 2017. We will start a new 12-month leave period on 1 January 2018 in full compliance with EU regulations and the IAA’s requirements.”

Ryanair has stated that the rest of its 1,800 routes will continue to operate for the winter.

The airline has reportedly said that it will slow growth to curb the risk of having to announce more cancellations by flying 25 fewer aircraft and reducing its flying schedule. The airline’s shareholders have reportedly been warned to expect “lower yields” as a result of “slower growth” over the next two months.

The company has angered many passengers by cancelling flights after being left short-staffed by a botched revamp of its internal vacation planning.