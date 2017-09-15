Ryanair flight makes emergency landing at East Midlands Airport after a wheel fell off

Find out more

A Ryanair Boeing 737 left Stansted airport at 8:07am Friday morning, heading for Denmark, as the plane had taken off one of the wheels fell off.

The flight was forced to make and emergency landing at East Midlands Airport at 10:15am, the air accidents investigation branch is investigating.

Ryanair said in a statement: “This flight from Stansted to Copenhagen diverted to East Midlands because of the loss of one of its two nose wheels after take-off.”

The flight landed safely and the M1 motorway was closed near the airport for safety reasons, passengers were loaded on to another plane.

“This flight from Stansted to Copenhagen diverted to East Midlands because of the loss of one (of its two) nose wheels after take-off. The aircraft landed safely in East Midlands, customers disembarked, were provided with refreshment vouchers and boarded a replacement aircraft, which departed to Copenhagen.”