Ryanair chief operations officer flies after airline’s turbulence

The COO of Ryanair, Michael Hickey has resigned from the troubled airline, as thousands of travellers have had their flights cancelled.

Hickey has been with the airline for 30-years, Michael O’Leary the companies boss said: “Over the past 30 years Mick Hickey has made an enormous contribution to Ryanair, especially the quality and safety of our engineering and operations functions.”

“He will be a hard act to replace, which is why we are grateful he has agreed to continue in an advisory role to smooth the transition to a successor and to complete a number of large projects he is currently working on including a multiyear engine maintenance contract and new hangar projects in Seville and Madrid.”

There have also been salls for O’Leary’s resignation.