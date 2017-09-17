Ryanair cancels 82 flights after they admitted they had ‘messed up’ pilot’s holidays

Find out more

Budget airline, Ryanair cancelled 82 flights on Sunday and admitted that they had “messed up” pilot’s holidays.

Kenny Jacobs the marketing officer for Ryanair said: “We have messed up in the planning of pilot holidays and we’re working hard to fix that.”

The airlines holiday year is to change to January to December, as it currently runs from April to March, the pilots have to take their annual leave during September and October.

Up to 285,000 passengers could be affected with cancellations however, they will be offered other flights or refunds, Jacobs said passengers affected will be contacted.

Jacobs added: “We advise customers to check the email address used to make their booking.”

Lord Callanan who is the UK’s aviation minister said to the BBC he expects “All airlines to fulfil their obligations to their customers”.

“In the event of any disruption or cancellation airlines must ensure customers are fully compensated and every effort is made to provide alternative travel arrangements.

“The rules say if the airline doesn’t have a suitable alternative flight, you have to be booked on a rival airline,” said Simon Calder, travel editor of the Independent.

“It’s a really odd thing in terms of customer care, to say we want to improve the operation by keeping more planes on the ground.”