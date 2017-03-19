Ruth Davidson: Majority of Scots do not want a second independence referendum

Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson

The Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson said on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show that the majority of the Scottish people do not want a second independence referendum.

She added a call for the vote is “not the will of the Scottish people”.

“The SNP is not Scotland, they are acting against the majority wishes of the people of Scotland.”

Nicola Sturgeon said voters in Scotland have the right to choose Scotland’s future.

Ruth Davidson continued and raised the point of recent opinion polls which indicate most of the Scottish people don’t want a referendum.

Ms Davidson said: “I don’t think you can have an independence referendum again if you don’t have public consent for it, and the people of Scotland don’t want this.

“We see another poll today, to add to the many dozen that we’ve seen since June of last year, that show that the majority of people in Scotland don’t want this.”

Theresa May said last week that “now is not the time” with the SNP’s timescale given Brexit negotiations are soon to start.

Ms Davidson said: “There are people right across Scotland, many, many thousands of them, that are so thankful for the prime minister to say let’s take a pause on this.”

“We have asked basic questions on things like currency, on things like a central bank, on things like whether we would even re-join Europe as a full member, and Nicola Sturgeon seems unable to commit to that,” as it is “astonishing” no more details have been provided by the SNP’s spring conference.