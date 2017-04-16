Russian warships escorted through the English Channel

The Royal Navy

The Royal Navy is to escort Russian warships through the English Channel after they were spotted in the North Sea. The HMS Sutherland escorted the Steregushchiy-class corvettes Soobrazitelny and Boiky.

Sir Michael Fallon the Defence secretary said: “HMS Sutherland is carefully marking these Russian ships as they pass close to UK waters.”

“The Royal Navy maintains a vigilant watch and is always ready to keep Britain safe.”

The Commanding Officer of the HMS Sutherland, Commander Andrew Canale said: “As one of the Royal Navy’s high-readiness units, HMS Sutherland is required to escort warships that approach the UK and this task is considered routine business for us.”

“It is vitally important the Royal Navy demonstrates its presence and commitment to the integrity of UK territorial waters as we work around the clock to secure the seas of our island nation.”