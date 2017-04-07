Russia accuses US over “aggression against a sovereign state”

Here’s the latest

Russia who is a staunch ally of Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad has accused the US of violating international law. A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin said that they regard the US action as “aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law.”

Russia does not believe Syria has chemical weapons and the Russian spokesman said the 59 cruise missile strikes were launched on a “made up pretext.” He further said that the US move could inevitably create serious obstacles in the fight against terrorism with the international coalition.

Syrian state TV called the attack an “aggression” that has led to “losses.” The governor of Homs province Talal Barazi said the attack has killed some Syrians.

This row has erupted after President Donald Trump ordered the cruise missile strike on Assad’s government controlled air base after the chemical weapons attack that killed 72 people including the deaths of 20 children Tuesday.

59 Tomahawk cruise missiles slammed into the Shayrat air base south east of Homs where Assad’s aircraft take off for targeted bomb attacks in Syria. The cruise missile attack took place at 3:45am Friday destroying the control tower, the two airstrips hangars, aircraft and ammunition areas.

Trump addressed the nation and said that military action was in the interest of the US.

Trump said: “Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many.”

“Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack.”

“Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched.”

“It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.”