Rolls-Royce secures biggest investment in more than a decade with a £150m deal

Rolls-Royce, the engineering giant has secured more than 7,000 jobs as they have announced their biggest investment deal in Derby.

The securing of this investment means that 7,000 jobs are secured for the next five years.

Unite Union’s Simon Hemmings spoke about the deal and said: “A once in a generation type of investment and a big commitment to the UK.”

“It’s about keeping jobs in Derby for 25 years plus and we are hoping it will bring hundreds of millions of pounds to the city.”

“We are so proud, it’s brilliant news.”

The president of civil aerospace, Eric Schulz at Rolls-Royce, said: “This investment comes at a time of unprecedented growth in Rolls-Royce.

“We are doubling the production of new engines at the same time as introducing three new engines to the market.”