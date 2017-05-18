Rolf Harris to be freed on bail

Here’s why

Rolf Harris the former TV presenter 87, is to be released from prison tomorrow however, he is facing new child sex abuse charges.

Judge Deborah Taylor said to jurors Thursday morning at Southwark crown court, that Harris will be allowed bail during an ongoing trial.

Taylor said: “The defendant, Rolf Harris, is to be released from HM prison in Stafford tomorrow on May 19.”

“Yesterday following an application by the defence unopposed by the prosecution, I decided to grant Mr Harris bail in relation to the charges the jury are considering.”

“The fact I have granted him bail doesn’t have any bearing on the decision you will make in due course.”

“As a result, Mr Harris will no longer be appearing in this court over the video link following his release from prison.”

“He will be attending what remains of the trial in person from Monday.”

Harris will be returning to his home in Bray, Berkshire and he denies the charges of indecent assault on four girls, the trial continues.