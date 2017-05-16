RMT union announces more strikes

More travel chaos

Southern Railway, Arriva Rail North and Mersyrail are all to stage a walk out on 30 May, the RMT union has annouced.

The RMT confirmed Tuesday, that guards and drivers on Southern Rail will strike again in the on-going disputes over the safety impact of the extension of Driver Only Operation and the removal of guards from services.

Guards and driver members will strike for 24 hours between 0001 hours and 2359 hours on Tuesday, 30th May.

For Southern Railways, this will be their 32nd day of industrial action which started more than a year ago.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT members on Southern Rail have been fighting for safety and access to rail services for over a year now. We have met with the company but there is a massive gap of over 8000 trains a year that GTR have confirmed will run without an OBS on board.”

“That represents a serious safety and accessibility risk and short of the guarantee of a second safety qualified member of staff on Southern services we have no option but to confirm a further day of strike action.”



“It is now down to Southern/GTR, and the contract holders in the government, to face up to their responsibilities and engage in genuine and serious talks that address our issues.”

The RMT posted this tweet:

@RMTunion confirms a further 24 hour strike on Arriva Rail North in guards’ safety dispute https://t.co/7buDkFQD8Fpic.twitter.com/f4LBnZxXwR — RMT (@RMTunion) May 16, 2017