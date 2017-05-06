What do you get up to?

Saturday 6 May is Flexible Working Awareness Day so we have a topical story from Time4Sleep about what people really get up to when they work from home.

42 per cent of adults would be more inclined to take a job if staff had the option to work from home

Those that can work from home admit to working from bed, interviewing in pyjamas over skype and watching daytime TV

Over a third of adults say they’ve had a nap at work and got away with it

A job would be more attractive to 42 per cent of adults if it offered the option to work from home, but what do we actually get up to when we take a work from home day?

A new study of 1,000 adults, carried out by online bed retailer Time4Sleep, looked into how factors such as being able to nap at work, flexible working and working from home play a role in a job being considered more attractive.

One in five females (20 per cent) said they had taken a work from home day to nurse a sore head after an office party and a further one in ten respondents said they had worked from the sofa to watch sport.

Some of the nation’s youngest employees even went a step further, with 17 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds saying they had taken a work from home day to secretly go shopping.

The research also revealed what we really get up to when we work from home, including:

49 per cent worked in lounge wear or pyjamas

40 per cent had a lie in

35 per cent had a nap/fell asleep during the day

32 per cent watched daytime television

32 per cent worked from their bed

A quarter of those in Norwich (25 per cent) and one in five workers (20 per cent) in Newcastle also admitted to having a skype or telephone interview in their pyjamas.

In the workplace, being able to have a nap proved to be a big draw for prospective employees. More than one in five (21 per cent) said they would be more inclined to take a job if staff were allowed to nap during the day and 23 per cent felt that having the option to start work later would make a job more attractive. A further 15 per cent said they would feel more productive at work if they could nap mid shift.

Over a third of adults (35 per cent) say they’ve had a nap at work and got away with it, while one in eight (12 per cent) said they had been disciplined by their boss for being caught sleeping on work time.

Jonathan Warren, Director of Time4sleep.co.uk, said: “We found it amusing that so many of us are working from home in our pyjamas and even Skype calling and interviewing in our lounge wear.

“Although it’s interesting to learn what many get up to when working from home, it’s clear it can sometimes prove to be a challenge for our concentration levels. Next time you’re on a conference call, will you be dialling in with someone wearing pyjamas at home?

“To avoid having to nap throughout the day at work and risk getting caught by your boss, we recommend trying to get a good night’s sleep before work. Establishing a routine around bedtime will help you unwind and make getting off to sleep easier.”

