Revealed: The top 100 most valuable brands in the world

Apple and Google hold the top two spots

Interbrand has named Apple, Google, and Microsoft as the three most valuable brands in its 2017 Best Global Brands ranking, with technology as the dominant sector. Now in its 18th year, this report’s theme is Growth in a Changing World, and examines three key components: People, Technology and Brands.

This year, the list features three new entrants: Ferrari at #88, and Netflix and Salesforce.com, who make their first appearance on the list, at #78 and #84.

“We are living in one of the most exciting periods of change­­—societal, technological, industrial—that impacts every aspect of commerce and life,” said Jez Frampton, Global Chief Executive Officer of Interbrand. “In this ever-shifting context, growth becomes more challenging, which is why businesses need brands more than ever. The Best Global Brands understand that brands are the platform for growth.”

For five consecutive years, Apple and Google hold the top positions. Apple’s brand value grew by 3 percent to USD $184,154m, as Google’s brand value by 6 per cent to USD $141,703m. Microsoft jumps into #3, as one of sixteen brands with double-digit percent growth. Following Coca-Cola at #4, sits Amazon, Samsung, Toyota, and Facebook, which breaks into the Top 10 for the first-time at #8. Mercedes-Benz, and IBM round out the Top 10.

The five Top Growing Brands include Facebook (48 per cent growth) who leads for the second year running, Amazon (29 per cent), Adobe (19 per cent), Adidas (17 per cent), and Starbucks (16 per cent).

More than half of the Best Global Brands came from four sectors: Automotive (16), Technology (15), Financial Services (12), and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (9). Retail is the top growing sector in percentage terms (19 per cent), followed by Sporting Goods (10 per cent), Technology (8 per cent), Logistics (7 per cent), and Financial Services (6 per cent).

The Top 100 brands have a combined total value of USD $1,871,730m, an increase of 4.2 per cent from 2016. For the complete Top 100 ranking and the report with comprehensive analysis of growth, sector and industry trends, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com.