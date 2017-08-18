Revealed: The seasonal perks Londoners want to help get them through a hot summer’s day

With working air-con and shorter working hours topping the list

The Great British summer time can be unpredictable, but our early summer heat wave has led to questions around dress codes and working temperatures, with the majority of Londoners (80.5 per cent) agreeing that businesses should offer a more relaxed dress code over the hotter months. That’s according to CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job board.

The survey, which asked 1,100 workers about seasonal perks in their workplace, found that less than half (45 per cent) of Londoners are allowed to adapt their wardrobe over the summer, with only one in five (19.6 per cent) stating that they receive summer perks such as more relaxed dress. That’s despite nearly two thirds (63.8 per cent) believing that all businesses should offer these as standard.

When asked what they currently receive, respondents in the capital cited the following:

Leaving early on a Friday to enjoy the sun – 61.4 per cent Summer social activities e.g drinks after work – 38.6 per cent Allowed to wear what we want – 31.6 per cent Free ice creams and chilled drinks – 24.6 per cent Being able to work outside – Seven per cent

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: “Britain’s summer months can be a real struggle whatever level you’re working at. It’s hot one minute, raining the next, and all staff really want to be doing is jetting off somewhere exotic.

“It’s no surprise then that our data found that many professionals in London are keen to receive seasonal perks, yet only a small percentage are. Now could be a great time to consider the extra perks that you can put in place to help keep workers motivated.”

Furthermore, the study revealed that despite the majority (84.8 per cent) enjoying air-con over the warmer months, over one in four (26.7 per cent) offices in London go without it. This, along with the usual culprits (shorter working hours, ice creams, cold drinks etc.), all made the list of the most desirable summer perks.

However, Londoners were also asked to share what they’d most like to receive, if they could have any summer perk possible. Some of the top responses included a paid week off, access to a company swimming pool, lunch time BBQs, a pool table and having every Friday off.

Biggins concludes: “While it may not be feasible to give every team member an extra paid week off, or to cut the working week down to just four days, there are some basic and inexpensive perks you can offer to keep staff from feeling the heat.

“Air-con is a great way to keep the office cool and providing chilled refreshments can really help staff when the higher temperatures hit.

“Remember, these perks can also be a great way to attract talented new recruits as well as improve current staff retention rates. Whatever you choose, be sure to offer perks that reflect your company culture, to ensure you keep staff happy and cool during the summer months!”