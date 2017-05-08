Revealed: The 10 richest people in the UK

Here they are

The Sunday Times revealed in their 29th Rich List 1,000 of the wealthiest people and families in the UK.

Here is the top 10 of the wealthiest people in the UK.

1. Sri and Gopi Hinduja

They have a net worth of £16.2bn Sri is aged 81 and Gopi is 77. They made their wealth through property development and car manufacturing. They recently converted London’s Old War Office into luxury flats and a five-star hotel.

2. Len Blavatnik

Blavatnik is worth £15.9bn and is aged 59. He made his money as an oil producer of TNK who are also partners of BP and also invests in aluminium and chemical companies.

3. Simon and David Reuben

They are worth £14bn and aged 76 and 78. They were born in Mumbai and mainly make their money through large property deals such as Millbank Tower.

4. Laskshmi Mittal

He is worth £13.2bn and is aged 66. Mittal is a steel tycoon and due to falling steel prices his fortune has dropped. In 2008, he was worth £27.7bn.

5. Alisher Usmanov

He is worth £11.7bn and is aged 63. The Russian oligarch made his money through iron-ore mining and steel. He holds a 30 per cent stake in Arsenal Football Club and also has shares in Airbnb and Spotify which are up by £4bn.

6. Kirsty and Ernesto Bertarelli

This couple are worth £11.5bn and are aged 45 and 51. Ernesto sold his families pharmaceutical company Serono which at one time was the largest biotech company. He sold to a German company called Merck in 2006 for £9bn. Kirsty made her money through singing and modelling, they married in 2000.

7. Galen, Guy and George Weston

They are worth £10.5bn, they are aged 53, 76 and 56. They made their money through owning a number of food stores. These include Loblaw supermarket chain, Associated British Foods and Weston Foods. They own a 20.8 per cent stake in Primark worth £4.3bn.

8. Jorn and Kirsten Rausing

They are worth £9.6bn and are aged 57 and 64. The Swedish brother and sister are the main shareholders in Tetra Laval, packaging group. It was formerly known as Tetra Pak. Jorn currently owns £182m stake in Ocado, while Kirsten owns stud farms in the UK.

9. The Grosvenor and the Duke of Westminster family

They are worth £9.5bn and Hugh Grosvenor is 26. His father, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor passed away in 2016 and inherited land that dates as far back as 1677. The estate owns 300 acres across west London such as Mayfair and Belgravia.

10. The Heineken family