Revealed: Shocking Uber self-driving crash video that killed woman in Arizona
Warning: Footage below might be disturbing
Tempe police department has released two videos that shows how a self-driving Uber vehicle failed to slow down and hit a 49-year-old woman walking her bike across the street.
One video shows the Uber operator monitoring the vehicle’s controls while another shows dashcam footage of the car hitting Elaine Herzberg.
“The video is disturbing and heartbreaking to watch, and our thoughts continue to be with Elaine’s loved ones,” Uber said in a statement.
“Our cars remain grounded, and we’re assisting local, state and federal authorities in any way we can,” the statement added.
“It’s just awful,” Tina Marie Herzberg White, a stepdaughter of the victim, told the Guardian on Wednesday. “There should be a criminal case.”
Tempe Police Vehicular Crimes Unit is actively investigating
the details of this incident that occurred on March 18th. We will provide updated information regarding the investigation once it is available. pic.twitter.com/2dVP72TziQ
