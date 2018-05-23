Revealed: Europe’s richest football clubs

Take a look

Manchester United has been named Europe’s richest football club, according to KPMG.

Andrea Sartori, KPMG’s global head of sports and the report’s author, said the overall value of the football industry had grown over the past year.

“Overall growth is driven by different factors, one of these being the increase of operating revenues of the top 32, at 8%,” he said.

“Eye-catching transfer deals and spiralling staff costs have not prevented such clubs from registering a striking upward trend, as the profits before taxes increased by some 17 times in comparison to the previous year.”

Top 10 European clubs by ‘enterprise value’

Manchester United - €3.255bn

Real Madrid - €2.92bn

Barcelona - €2.78bn

Bayern Munich - €2.55bn

Manchester City - €2.16bn

Arsenal - €2.10bn

Chelsea - €1.76bn

Liverpool - €1.58bn

Juventus - €1.30bn

Tottenham - €1.29bn