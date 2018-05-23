Revealed: Europe’s richest football clubs
Manchester United has been named Europe’s richest football club, according to KPMG.
Andrea Sartori, KPMG’s global head of sports and the report’s author, said the overall value of the football industry had grown over the past year.
“Overall growth is driven by different factors, one of these being the increase of operating revenues of the top 32, at 8%,” he said.
“Eye-catching transfer deals and spiralling staff costs have not prevented such clubs from registering a striking upward trend, as the profits before taxes increased by some 17 times in comparison to the previous year.”
Top 10 European clubs by ‘enterprise value’
Manchester United - €3.255bn
Real Madrid - €2.92bn
Barcelona - €2.78bn
Bayern Munich - €2.55bn
Manchester City - €2.16bn
Arsenal - €2.10bn
Chelsea - €1.76bn
Liverpool - €1.58bn
Juventus - €1.30bn
Tottenham - €1.29bn