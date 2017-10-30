Revealed: best ways to quickly get your startup on the local map

Check these out

One of the biggest challenges faced by any startup is building their brand, as in order to secure customers and bring in clients, businesses rely on their reputation and word of mouth – something that is particularly true for local businesses.

To build reputation, a good marketing strategy is vital to ensure people know about your business. However, marketing can be expensive and as most startups have limited cash flow, knowing how to market effectively is essential.

To help your business grow, follow these local marketing strategies.

Employ local SEO

Most businesses have a website and as a startup trying to build reputation, online presence is crucial. However, to make the most out of your website, you need to utilise SEO principles.

SEO, or search engine optimisation, refers to techniques employed to increase a website’s traffic. The easiest (and cheapest) ways to boost SEO involve ensuring your address and business details are correct, using keywords in titles that include things about the local area, and regularly updating your site.

Register the address

The majority of people use a search engine to find information about local businesses, such as opening times, products or services. However, creating a website does not guarantee that this information will be readily available.

In order for business information to be displayed and to boost your local presence, register details on search engine directories, which will ensure that potential customers are able to find you.

Use social media

2017 statisticsshow that almost 3 billion people use social media internationally – a figure that accounts for more than a third of the global population. This means that a large portion of your local customers spend time on social media.

There is a common misconception that social media is for larger businesses but that simply is not true. As such, when using social media, make sure to use local hashtags, comment on local events and news, and interact with potential customers and clients.

Get involved

While it is crucial to have a good website and social media presence, getting out into the local community is one of the most effective ways to boost your brand.

Depending on the services or products your local startup offers, this could involve attending a local business event, reaching out to schools and leisure facilities, hosting an opening event, offering a promotion or freebies for local first time customers, or advertising your business with drop door marketing leaflets.