Working conditions at JD Sports warehouse criticised after staff taken to hospital

New figures show

At least 140 people have been taken to hospital in the last four year after incidents at JD Sports’ warehouse in Rochdale.

Ambulances have rushed to the site 66 times in the last four years, with 140 of these incidents leading to someone being transported to hospital, the Guardian reported.

The news comes after an investigation into worker conditions at the warehouse were branded “worse than a prison”.

Lynne Brosnan, a local Labour councillor, said: “This is not what we were promised when Kingsway [the site of the warehouse] started. There is a way of treating employees and it is not like third-class citizens.

“My concern is moving forward and making it a better place to work. It’s about caring for our residents and fighting in their corner.”