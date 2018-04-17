What retail gloom? Massive jump in JD Sports profits

Revenue for the year also rose 33 per cent

Britain’s JD Sports Fashion Plc reported a 24 per cent rise in pretax profit to a record £294.5m as demand for athletic and leisurewear clothing remained firm in an otherwise gloomy UK high-street.

Revenue for the year rose 33 per cent to £3.16bn.

JD Sports, which alongside its core sports retail business runs fashion and outdoor retail outlets such as Scotts and Blacks, said profit before tax and exceptional items rose to £307.4m in the 53 weeks to Feb. 3.

Core operating profit at its sports fashion business, which trades through brands such as Chausport, Sprinter and size?, rose 22 percent to 300 million pounds.