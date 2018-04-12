WH Smith's interim profit dips

Find out here

WH Smith has reported a slight dip in profits for the six months to 28 February, with pre-tax profits falling 1 per cent to £82m amid a “challenging” Christmas period.

Sales at its high street stores fell by 5 per cent for the half-year period, but its travel division saw a 7 per cent hike in sales due to increased numbers of passengers passing through.

The retailer, which consists of 800 stores in travel locations, is also planning a major expansion at Madrid Airport and its first outlets in South America.

Meanwhile, WH Smith’s chief executive Stephen Clarke said: “The Group has delivered another good first half performance.”