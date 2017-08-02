Three quarters of Brits abandoning online purchases due to concerns over security and a lack of convenience

New research shows

Visa research launched today has shed light on the online “basket anxiety” sweeping the nation. The study, which looked at the spending habits of 1,000 UK online shoppers, reveals nearly three quarters (72 per cent) of British online shoppers have abandoned their shopping baskets on retailer websites and apps due to finding the payment process tedious or concerns over online security.

Of those who have abandoned their basket mid-purchase, more than three-quarters (76 per cent) cite concerns over sharing personal information with unfamiliar sites as a key reason. Three in five (59 per cent) also say that going through additional payment steps had prevented them from completing a purchase.

Despite these concerns, recent figures show more than £130bn was spent on online purchases in the UK in the last 12 months – a figure that has been increasing year-on-year. Two-thirds (66 per cent) of millennials, those aged 18 to 34 years, now spend as much on websites and apps as on the high street.

Kevin Jenkins, Managing Director of Visa UK and Ireland, said:

“The UK leads Europe in ecommerce sales, with mobile shopping in particular experiencing rapid growth. But, with so many consumers abandoning baskets during the buying process, there is a clear need for new, easy, secure ways to pay. Retailers who are able to address consumer concerns in relation to the security and convenience of the payments process will avoid losing out on sales. Furthermore, they will tap into the vast opportunities offered by online retail. Visa Checkout, recently launched in the UK and Ireland, addresses online shopping needs by removing the need for consumers to fill in forms with personal and payment information every time they shop online.”

Jenkins continued: “As shoppers spend even more online, in terms of frequency and value, the balance that needs to be struck between speed and security has become even finer. Younger consumers expect a quick, hassle free payment experience, wherever and however they shop.

“Visa Checkout is more convenient for customers but also keeps details safe and secure in one place. We are actively working with leading retailers to bring the benefit of this faster, quicker and secure way to pay to more online shoppers in the UK and Ireland.”