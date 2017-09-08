This retailer has just done a big deal

Here’s what you need to know

eve, the e-commerce focused, direct to consumer European sleep brand, today announces it has signed a major retail partnership agreement with, one of Germany’s leading department store chains, to be present in all 79 stores across Germany.

As part of the exclusive agreement from the 1st November 2017 each Karstadt store will feature an eve retail space, showcasing the eve mattress, pillow and bed frame and allow customers to try out the products and then purchase either in store or online.

Once launched, eve’s physical brand presence will span 143 stores across the UK and Germany following the recent expansion of the Company’s Next Home agreement.

Karstadt’s stores are located across the country, with multiple stores in major cities including Berlin, Hamburg and Munich.

The agreement forms an important part of eve’s multichannel marketing strategy to further grow brand awareness predominantly through online-led activity supported by the development of select retail partnerships in core and new markets.

The agreement will help to significantly increase eve’s brand presence across Germany and further demonstrates the Company’s progress in its expansion strategy across Continental Europe.

Jas Bagniewski, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“Today’s agreement marks a major development for eve’s European brand awareness and demonstrates our commitment to growing market share in key territories. Germany is the largest mattress market in Europe and the quality, scale and country-wide spread of Karstadt stores across major cities in Germany substantially increases eve’s retail footprint, exposing new customers to our exceptional sleep products and creating an easy route to purchase.”

The Company will announce its interim results for the 26-week period ended 30 June 2017 on Wednesday 13th September.