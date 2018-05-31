Thameslink compares poor train service to Poundland chocolate, lands in trouble

All about the Twitter spat here

Thameslink had to face an embarrassing twitter spat after it compared its disrupted services to ‘Poundland cooking chocolate’.

Yesterday, Thameslink’s parent company saw more than 450 of its trains either cancelled or at least half an hour late. Following this fiasco, one angry passenger posted an image of a departures board showing cancellations with a sarcastic tweet reading: “Why, Ambassador TLRailUK, with this fine service you are really spoiling us.”

And what followed was a war of words between Thameslink and the budget retailer, which finally ended with an apology.

Thameslink replied to Kevin’s tweet saying: “Very sorry Kevin. Appreciate at the moment the service is less Ferrero Rocher and more Poundland cooking chocolate.”

To this, the budget store’s retail director Austin Cooke pulled up GTR chief executive Charles Horton, saying: “You’re ‘off the rails’ as GTR had “no right to use our name to describe poor service”.

“If we ever fall short, perhaps we’ll describe ourselves as a bit ThamesLink,” Cooke said, adding: “If you don’t want to hear from our extremely twitchy legal team, we suggest you remove your tweet.”

Thameslink then deleted its original message and tweeted this statement: