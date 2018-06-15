Tesco growth plans 'on track', sales jump

Boss Dave Lewis ‘delighted’ with the progress

Supermarket giant Tesco announced today that it is on track for growth plans after its like-for-like sales jumped 14.3 per cent in its first quarter.

“Our growth plans are on track and we are pleased with the momentum in the business,” Chief Executive Dave Lewis said, adding: “We remain well-placed to serve our customers better and deliver on our medium-term financial ambitions.”

The group also spoke about its decision to close Tesco Direct: “Customers shopping on Tesco.com can already buy some products from our toys, homeware and cookware ranges and we will selectively build on this offer, creating a simpler online experience for customers,” the group said today.

Tesco currently dominates Britain’s supermarket sector by a clear margin, with a 27.7 percent market share.