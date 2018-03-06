Tesco and Morrisons rise to top the big four in a buoyant market

New figures show

The latest grocery market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel, published today for the 12 weeks to 25 February 2018, show that grocery sales have increased in value by 3.2 per cent compared to the same time last year. This marks the 12th consecutive period in a row that total market sales have exceeded 3 per cent, and that each of the big four retailers has seen positive growth.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, comments: “The grocery market remains in good health, spurred on by February festivities such as Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year, which lend themselves to a focus on ready meals. Over the month, sales of chilled ready meals which form part of a meal deal jumped by 26 per cent as retailers offered customers the opportunity to wine and dine at home without the fuss, while Chinese ready meals also rose by more than a quarter.”

Tesco and Morrisons were neck and neck as the fastest growing of the big four – both clocking in sales growth of 2.7 per cent. Fraser McKevitt continues: “Tesco continues to perform well – more positive news following approval of its Booker acquisition last week. Despite a slight fall in market share of 0.1 percentage points, Tesco experienced particularly strong growth from its Extra superstores. The varied selection of groceries on offer at these larger stores has encouraged customers to return to fuller trolley shops, with average baskets worth £31.09 – currently, the highest value in the bricks and mortar market.

“Holding market share steady year on year at 10.6 per cent, Morrisons has continued its run of form, entering its 16th consecutive period of growth. Its premium own-label line The Best proved particularly successful, with sales rising by 20 per cent year on year as cooked meats, vegetables and cakes and pastries tickled shoppers’ fancy.”

Meanwhile, there are no signs of a let up in the shift away from discounted products for Sainsbury’s: only 34.5 per cent of sales at Sainsbury’s were on promotion during the past 12 weeks, in stark comparison to 41.9 per cent for the rest of the big four. Overall sales growth now stands at 1.1 per cent.