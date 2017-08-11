Sainsbury’s trials first 30-minute Click & Collect grocery service in London

Chop Chop

Sainsbury’s is trailing a new 30-minute Click & Collect grocery service in its Pimlico store in London.

Customers can order their shopping via the Chop Chop app and pick it up from store just 30 minutes later for free.

The trial will see the retailer become the UK’s first supermarket to offer sub one-hour collection options and is taking place at Sainsbury’s Pimlico store, where the supermarket’s one-hour delivery service Chop Chop is already available.

The service will be limited to the Android version of the Chop Chop app, customers will be able to order up to 25 items for collection in 30 minutes later in store seven days a week.

Clodagh Moriarty, Director of Online at Sainsbury’s said: “The way customers are shopping is changing as they look for faster and more convenient options and we want to continue leading the way in giving them the services they need to shop wherever and whenever they want.”

“We were the first UK supermarket to introduce one-hour delivery last year and we’re now delighted to be the first to trial a 30-minute Click & Collect service. It’s an exciting time for the business and we hope to see a positive response from our shoppers.”