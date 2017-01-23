Sainsbury's chairman left red-faced after warning for using staff to work on country home

Here’s what happened

Sainsbury’s chairman David Tyler was issued a warning by the supermarket’s board for using staff and suppliers to spruce up his country home.

An internal investigation found there had been “material breaches” of three company policies”.

The breaches occurred in 2013.

Sainsbury’s said in a statement: “This is an historical issue dating back to 2013. The chairman volunteered the information and the board conducted a thorough investigation in line with company policy, as they would with any other colleague in the same circumstances.

“As a result of the investigation, the chairman was given a warning but the board concluded that his failure to comply with company policy was unintentional, that he did not act dishonestly and made no financial gain.”