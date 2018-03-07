Revealed: Best retailers to work for

Take a look

John Lewis is the best retailer to work for in the UK, according to data released today by the world’s largest job site Indeed.

The department store came top of a ranking of the UK’s best retail employers that was compiled from thousands of UK employee reviews. As Britain’s best-known partnership, John Lewis famously invites staff to become Partners and offers them a share of the profits.

British-based companies dominate the list, accounting for 11 of the 15 most popular retail employers. Good rates of pay were a common theme among the most favoured companies; third-placed IKEA was the first large retailer to commit to paying the Living Wage or more to all staff.

Second-placed Lush Cosmetics also pays at least the Living Wage to all retail staff, and scored highly for its ethical stance, flexible work hours and 50 per cent staff discount.

Meanwhile staff at seventh-placed Harrods praised the luxury store for its workplace environment and company culture, showing the value employees put on non-financial rewards.

Table: Best retailers to work for in the UK

Based on reviews submitted by visitors to Indeed, January 2017 - January 2018.

Kevin Walker, Senior Director of Employer Insights at global job site Indeed, comments: “While the need to earn a salary is the imperative that makes us go to work, people judge their job on more than just money.

“The jobs market is tight and there’s stiff competition for the best talent - that’s why good brands all offer their employees a range of benefits and flexible working. Our research shows great brands are the ones whose staff feel valued, well managed - and part of a positive company culture.

“Britain’s retail employees have spoken. Having fun, feeling like you’re having an impact and seeing that impact extend beyond the company to the world - those are the things that make a workplace really special.”