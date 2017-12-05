Nisa to support Costcutter stores with short term supply contract

Following demise of Palmer and Harvey

Nisa, the delivered wholesaler and convenience retail specialist, has agreed to provide a short-term supply contract to Costcutter Supermarkets Group (“CSG”). The contract starts today and covers selected stores that were previously supplied by Palmer and Harvey.

The strength and flexibility of Nisa’s distribution model has enabled it to provide continuity to independent retailers at a time of significant industry turmoil following the sad demise of Palmer and Harvey. Nisa has moved at pace to mobilise its support, while ensuring existing availability levels will be maintained for all members throughout this important Festive Trading period.

Affected CSG stores, which have already been contacted by CSG, will be supported with a phased approach up until the proposed Co-op and CSG supply agreement in the Spring.

Arnu Misra, interim CEO of Nisa, said: “Our two companies have a successful history working together and I’m pleased that we will be supporting Costcutter at this crucial time. Combined with our agreement to provide a short-term supply contract to McColl’s, this arrangement will increase our buying power for the benefit of all of our members. We look forward to working with Costcutter over the peak trading period, and providing our traditionally high levels of service to them, as well as to the rest of our membership.”