M&S teams up with Microsoft AI for this

British retailer Marks & Spencer has signed a strategic partnership deal with Microsoft to help deliver its digital transformation, according to latest reports.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

M&S chief Steve Rowe told City AM that the strategic partnership would help to make M&S a “digital first” retailer: “Working together with Microsoft to understand the full potential of how technology and artificial intelligence can improve the in-store experience for our customers and the efficiencies of our wider operations could be a game changer for M&S - and for retail.”

Cindy Rose, chief executive of Microsoft UK, further said: “The retail sector is one of the most challenging landscapes in the UK right now and we are thrilled to be working with M&S to explore how AI can help such an iconic brand transform the customer experience and improve wider operations.”