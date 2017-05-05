M&S just got a new chairman - here's who he is

Take a look

Marks and Spencer has named former Asda booss Archie Norman as its new new non-executive chairman.

Norman, who has served roles at ITV, Kingfisher and Energis, is replacing current chairman Robert Swannell.

Swannell said: “I am delighted that Archie, with his deep, relevant experience is to be M&S’s next chairman.

“It has been a real privilege to have served as chairman and to have worked with so many exceptional people who are so passionate about this great business.

“With the appointment of Steve Rowe in 2016, I am confident that we have an excellent team, well-equipped to grow and strengthen the business. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Norman said: “I am looking forward to taking on the role of the chairmanship of Marks & Spencer as the business under Steve Rowe’s leadership faces into the considerable challenges ahead in a rapidly changing retail landscape.”