Mothercare chairman leaves struggling retailer

Struggling retailer Mothercare has announced the departure of its chairman Alan Parker. Clive Whiley has been appointed the interim executive chairman “with immediate effect”.

Chief executive David Wood said: ‘Mothercare is currently facing a number of challenges, not least a highly competitive retail environment.’

‘Clive’s appointment comes with the support of a number of our key shareholders and strengthens Mothercare’s leadership with specific refinancing and restructuring experience.’

Just last week, the retailer had reported a decline in quarterly sales. Mothercare had also announced that it would close 100 stores over three years.