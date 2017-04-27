More retail pain on the way for UK high streets

Study finds

The equivalent number of full time jobs fell by 3.9 per cent compared with the same quarter a year ago. Both Food and Non-Food retailers contributed to the decline in FTE employment, although it was Food that saw the deepest falls.

In the first quarter of 2017, the number of outlets rose by 0.6% compared with the same quarter a year ago. Food retailers drove the overall increase in the number of stores.

All three months of the quarter reported a decline in FTE employment, with January’s decline only marginally shallower than that seen in February and March.

Helen Dickinson OBE, CEO, British Retail Consortium, said: “Today’s fall in full-time equivalent employment from our sample of retailers shows a continuation of a year-long downward trend of retailers reducing the number of hours being worked.

“We expect retailers to continue reviewing how they work with their people as they look to address the changing face of retail and keep prices low for consumers. Building inflationary pressures and public policy costs, alongside intense competition, are taking their toll and retail, as a people intensive industry, is being hit hard. That said, many retailers are actively investing in their people to improve the quality and productivity of jobs per employee.

“Looking ahead to the Brexit negotiations for the next government; certainty for the EU colleagues working in the industry and a business tax environment fit for purpose in the 21st century are what’s needed for the retail industry to drive productivity with better jobs, innovation and new skills for the digital age.”