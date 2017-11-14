Milk, cookies, or maybe a whisky? What Brits’ Christmas spending means for Santa

Brits will spend more than £430 each on Christmas gifts this year

The average Brit is set to spend £434.45 on Christmas gifts this year, according to new research by shopping and fundraising site Give as you Live.

Santa might also get more than his fair share of milk, cookies and perhaps a whisky too. The Christmas spending figure is the equivalent of more than three and a half years’ worth of milk, more than two years’ worth of biscuits and cake, and more than nine months’ worth of alcohol and tobacco*.

Greg Hallett, managing director at Give as you Live commented, “Brits are clearly feeling generous this Christmas, planning to spend more than £400 each on gifts for family and loved ones. It’s a large sum when comparing this figure to spend on household food, bills, and other life expenses, so Give as you Live is helping Brits extend their generosity without them having to spend more money. Each time a purchase is made at one of our retailers via our website, we donate a percentage of the purchase price to the charity of the shopper’s choice. We even work with the likes of Tesco and M&S, so you can help donate while stocking up on Santa’s milk, cookies, and perhaps even a special tipple.”

A north-south divide

Glaswegians will be the most generous on Christmas spending this year, budgeting £518.35 each for gifts, while those in Brighton will bring the spending down south, forking out £398.53 each.

Among other cities, Londoners will spend £456.57 each, Mancunians will spend £452.25 each, and the Brummies will spend £440.13 each.

Young budgets will go further

Loved ones of 25 to 34-year-olds are likely to receive the most expensive gifts, with the age group set to spend £577.93 each on Christmas gifts – the highest among surveyed age groups.

Meanwhile, those receiving gifts from over 55-year-olds should remember it’s the thought that counts, with the older generation planning to spend £384.96 on Christmas gifts this year.

In the gender stakes, men will spend slightly more than women. British men say they expect to spend £442.10 on Christmas gifts this year, while women will keep the purse strings slightly tighter at £427.96 each.

The findings come from a Give as you Live survey of 1,000 British consumers who were asked about their Christmas shopping habits.