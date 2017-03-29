Managing director of Topshop leaves to work for The White Company

Everything you need to know

Managing director of Topshop, Mary Homer is leaving to work at The White Company.

Homer was the person to make the retailer a global brand, it also constantly managed to lead fashion on the High Street.

Homer joined Topshop over 30 years ago, she’s been managing director for 11 years.

GlobalData retail analyst Sofie Willmott said: “Her quick reactions to trading in and out of product trends and procuring an agile supply base has ensured the retailer has remained one of the key players in the increasingly competitive young fashion market.

“Homer’s fashion instincts have paid off, supported by strong buying and merchandising teams who are passionate about the product they are selling.”

