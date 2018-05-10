Leading steak chain looking to close restaurants, axe 750 jobs

Facing the latest high-street blow

Leading steak chain Gaucho is reportedly examining a range of outcomes, including a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), over the future of its 22 Cau branches (its casual dining brand), according to media sources.

If it goes ahead with a CVA, it could spell the end for all the 22 CAU restaurants and put around 750 jobs under threat.

A Gaucho spokesman told MailOnline: ‘As part of a comprehensive strategic review, the group’s new management team with the support of its shareholders, is at the early stages of exploring a number of financial restructuring options.

‘No decisions have yet been made.’