In full: House of Fraser to close 31 stores as CVA approved

22 June 2018 | By Purvai Dua

As many as 6,000 jobs at risk

Struggling House of Fraser’s survival plan has been approved by creditors today, which will result in 31 store closures and up to 6,000 job losses, according to latest reports.

“The approval of the CVAs is a seminal moment in House of Fraser’s history,” said chairman Frank Slevin, adding: “We must now continue with the implementation of our restructuring plan. This is also an important milestone in the transaction with C.banner and moves us toward the completion of the capital injection first announced in May.”

Here are the 31 (of its 59 stores) under threat:

  1. Altrincham
  2. Aylesbury
  3. Birkenhead
  4. Birmingham
  5. Bournemouth
  6. Camberley
  7. Cardiff
  8. Carlisle
  9. Chichester
  10. Cirencester
  11. Cwmbran
  12. Darlington
  13. Doncaster
  14. Edinburgh Frasers
  15. Epsom
  16. Grimsby
  17. High Wycombe
  18. Hull
  19. Leamington Spa
  20. Lincoln
  21. London Oxford Street
  22. London King Willam Street
  23. Middlesbrough
  24. Milton Keynes
  25. Plymouth
  26. Shrewsbury
  27. Skipton
  28. Swindon
  29. Telford
  30. Wolverhampton
  31. Worcester

Earlier this month, the chain had announced that it’s preparing to close branches across the UK in an effort to keep the business going.

