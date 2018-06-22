In full: House of Fraser to close 31 stores as CVA approved

As many as 6,000 jobs at risk

Struggling House of Fraser’s survival plan has been approved by creditors today, which will result in 31 store closures and up to 6,000 job losses, according to latest reports.

“The approval of the CVAs is a seminal moment in House of Fraser’s history,” said chairman Frank Slevin, adding: “We must now continue with the implementation of our restructuring plan. This is also an important milestone in the transaction with C.banner and moves us toward the completion of the capital injection first announced in May.”

Here are the 31 (of its 59 stores) under threat:

Altrincham Aylesbury Birkenhead Birmingham Bournemouth Camberley Cardiff Carlisle Chichester Cirencester Cwmbran Darlington Doncaster Edinburgh Frasers Epsom Grimsby High Wycombe Hull Leamington Spa Lincoln London Oxford Street London King Willam Street Middlesbrough Milton Keynes Plymouth Shrewsbury Skipton Swindon Telford Wolverhampton Worcester

Earlier this month, the chain had announced that it’s preparing to close branches across the UK in an effort to keep the business going.