Health hits the aisles as supermarket sales continue to grow

New figures show

Despite a seasonal dip in shopper spend post-Christmas, the latest grocery market share figures from Kantar Worldpanel, published today for the 12 weeks to 28 January 2018, show that grocery sales increased in value by 3.4 per cent compared with this time last year.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, comments: “Following a record-breaking Christmas, January saw customers rein in their spending, with shoppers spending £1.6 billion less in the grocers compared with the month before. Households saved £63.04 on average over January compared to December 2017: customers spent £3.39 less every time they shopped and sales of premium own-label products nearly halved.”

New Year’s resolutions also had an impact on the grocery market. Fraser McKevitt continues: “As consumers look to more healthy alternatives following the holiday, trends like Veganuary have taken off and now 29 per cent of evening meals contain no meat or fish at all. This sustained interest in vegan and vegetarian diets is reflected in the chilled aisles – over January one in ten shoppers bought a meat-free ready meal, causing sales to rocket by 15 per cent compared to this time last year. Sales of spinach, cherries and aubergine also grew strongly compared to the past 12 months – up 43 per cent, 25 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

“Despite a renewed focus on healthy eating, the cold weather has taken its toll on Britons, as has a national outbreak of influenza. January sales of over-the-counter painkillers rose 12 per cent, while cough sweets and liquids increased by 17% as shoppers tried to tackle seasonal colds.”