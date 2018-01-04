Happy Christmas for Nisa as sales grow

New figures show

Nisa saw sales rise by 17.7 per cent to £277m over the Christmas period (10 weeks to 31 December 2017), driven by an increase in the numbers of stores served, and a positive like for like performance.

The strong trading performance reflected an increase of 269 stores served in the 10 week period, with substantial organic growth of 106 stores, and two new contract wins totalling 163 stores.

Nisa invested in seasonal promotions to drive member sales in the festive period and saw like for like sales increase by 1.7 per cent, demonstrating that its existing members remain loyal and are buying more year on year.

Nisa’s fresh range registered a pleasing overall 23.1 per cent increase in sales demonstrating the business’s increased strength in this category. Of particular note were pre-pack fruit up 38.1 per cent, pre-pack vegetables up 38.6 per cent and ready meals up 43.7 per cent.

Arnu Misra, CEO Nisa Retail, commented: “I’m pleased to report that Nisa has enjoyed good Christmas trading in the 10 weeks to 31 December. We successfully invested in promotions to assist our members over the key festive trading period, resulting in positive like for likes and good organic growth in store numbers. The total number of stores served by Nisa was also increased by two large new contract wins. Nisa has delivered a strong programme to help drive sales and footfall in our members’ stores, and with the support of our members, we have built a solid foundation for 2018.”