Full list here: Troubled retailer to shut 25 stores, cut 242 jobs

10 July 2018 | By LLB Reporter

Retail

Stores will stop trading on July 15

Administrators of Poundworld are set to close 25 stores on July 15, resulting in 242 job losses. The struggling discount retailer went into administration last month, putting more than 5,000 jobs at risk.

“The administrators have been preparing contingency plans in the event that we are not able to deliver a sale of the business as a whole,” according to a memo sent to Poundworld staff.

However, Deloitte said the closure of 25 stores would “not impact on the potential sale of the remaining business”.

Full list of 25 stores closuring this Sunday:

  1. Doncaster
  2. North Shields
  3. Wakefield
  4. Stretford
  5. Sutton Coalfield
  6. Ashton
  7. Blackburn
  8. Manchester Arndale
  9. Denton
  10. Derby West Field
  11. Nottingham Broadmarsh
  12. Grays
  13. Middlebrook
  14. Chester
  15. Newcastle Wallsend
  16. Bradford Ivegate
  17. Birmingham
  18. Crewe
  19. Halifax
  20. Liverpool Bell Vale
  21. Loughborough
  22. Ipswich
  23. Carmarthen
  24. Dumfries
  25. Hyde

