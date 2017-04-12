Every little helps: Tesco profits top £1bn

New figures show

Tesco has seen its first rise in UK sales for eight years. This is particularly good news for the retailer as it gears up for the £3.7bn Booker takeover.

The supermarket chain has reported a 29.9 per cent jump in group operating profits and exceptional items to £1.3bn, while group sales, which include its overseas operations, rose by 3.7 per cent to £55.9bn in the year to February 25.

However, pre-tax profits fell to £145m from £202m after booking a £129m fine with the Serious Fraud Office over its accounting practices.