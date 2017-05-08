Electronic shelf labels and Multi-Channel Retailing: Increasing the efficiency of pricing systems

One not to miss for retailers

On 7th June, the Retail Pricing Showcase (RPSC 2017) in London will call attention to the question of how ESLs can remove complexity from price and promotion management and increase the efficiency of pricing systems in the retail industry.

What exactly are ESLs? ESLs are digital tags that can display product pricing and other information. Typically, these modules are attached to the front edge of the shelf.

“ESL technology development means you can do much more with them now than just changing a price directly from the inventory management system. ESLs help to bring the supply cost down, as manufacturing becomes cheaper” means Ian Laycock, Managing Director of xplace UK, the company co-organizing the event in London. “Moreover, Multi-channel retailing requires pricing and information to be shared quickly and efficiently online and instore. In a highly competitive retail space, companies are looking at ways to react to price competition. ESLs are a convincing solution” continues Ian Laycock.

One of the highlights of the Retail Pricing Showcase 2017: The discussion of the World’s biggest ESL Project xplace is responsible for. All in all, more than 10 million ESLs have been fitted by xplace since the switchover process began in 2015 in the more than 1,000 stores operated by Media Markt and Saturn across Europe. This case study will focus attention to the future of multi-channel retail internationally.

At the meeting, retailers can learn how to increase the efficiency of their pricing systems with the minimum of human intervention.

More details about the “Retail Pricing Showcase” 2017: Website: rpsc2017.com Where?: Citadines Holborn, Covent Garden, London When?: Wednesday 7th June: 9am–5:30pm

About xplace GmbH

