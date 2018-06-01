Crisis deepens: Another blow to House of Fraser rescue plan
Collapse could risk up to 17,000 staff
Struggling House of Fraser has reportedly been hit by another crisis after some of its major lenders have expressed frustration over a lack of clarity in the chain’s financing plans, just days before it is due to seek creditors’ backing for a restructuring deal.
The retailer, which plans to launch a store closure programme next week, has been holding talks with landlords in a desperate bid to secure their approval, fearing they could vote against the CVA.
The chain is racing to secure £70m in fresh funding, according to sources, and if this does not materialise, it could file a notice to appoint administrators. HoF collapse could risk 17,000 staff across its 59 stores.