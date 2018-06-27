Costa Coffee sales hit amid 'weak footfall'

Here’s what Alison Brittain said

Costa owner Whitbread has said that the coffee chain’s like-for-like sales fell by 2 per cent in the first three months of the year amid “footfall weakness in traditional shopping locations”.

Chief executive Alison Brittain said: “Our stores remain highly profitable and deliver an excellent return on capital.”

“Constructive early steps have been taken in preparation for the demerger and good progress continues to be made on the core infrastructure and efficiency work that was already underway,” the company said in a statement.

Whitbread, which has a hotel business in Germany and a coffee chain in China, said it expects to deliver full-year results in line with expectations.