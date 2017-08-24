Co-op just made a new investment

Take a look

The Co-op is investing £2.2 million in the region by opening brand new stores in Chelmsford, Walthamstow and Hornchurch, which together will create 50 jobs for local people.

Chelmsford’s new store, situated on New Street, is set to open its doors on Thursday 31 August, whilst Walthamstow’s Co-op on Blackhorse Lane will launch on Thursday 7 September. Hornchurch’s Co-op on Station parade will be the last of the trio to launch on Thursday 14 September.

All will have a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas and everyday essentials. They will also deliver a funding boost for local community groups through the Co-op’s new membership scheme. Members receive a five per cent reward on purchases of Co-op own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent going to local causes to make a difference in the community.

Peter Batt, divisional managing director for the Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in the Greater London and Essex area by opening three brand new stores. The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish all of our stores as a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“The return to our ‘clover leaf’ design logo – first used in the 1960’s - aims to re-establish the Co-op as a centre for the community, and we want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally and by using their membership card when they shop with us they will raise much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the new and improved stores to mark their launch. And students in the region who hold an NUS card will receive a 10 per cent discount off their groceries in the store.