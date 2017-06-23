Brits love retail loyalty

Half of UK consumers choose a retailer on loyalty points

New research among more than 2,000 UK adults by supermarket app Ubamarket reveals shoppers’ love-hate relationship with loyalty cards, finding:

Over 30 million UK adults (59%) have signed up to more than three loyalty cards with different retailers 46% of consumers – 23.62 million people – said they will choose a retailer based on the points they can earn through a store’s loyalty scheme 30% of shoppers say they have lost track of how many loyalty schemes they are a member of 25% of UK adults say they have no idea how many points they have on their loyalty cards or how they would find out £6 billion sits unclaimed in loyalty accounts with the UK’s leading retailers 12.83 million people regularly forget their loyalty cards, causing frustration at that the “inefficient” card-based system 21% of shoppers across the UK – 10.78 million people – say they prefer to shop online so they can track their spend and automatically receive loyalty points This figure rises to 35% among those aged between 18 and 34

New research by Ubamarket has revealed the true extent of the UK’s love-hate relationship with retail loyalty schemes. The white label supermarket app commissioned a survey among more than 2,000 UK adults, uncovering that the majority of consumers (59%) are signed up to at least three different loyalty schemes. Moreover, almost half (46%) of shoppers said they choose to buy items in certain shops over others based on the points they can earn through a store’s loyalty scheme.

CONSUMERS COMMITTED YET CLUELESS ON POINTS COLLECTED

However, despite the significant impact loyalty schemes evidently have on consumers’ spending habits, Ubamarket’s nationally-representative study uncovered mass frustration with the current system. Three tenths (30%) of UK adults – the equivalent of 15.4 million people – say they have lost track of how many loyalty schemes they are a member of, while 25% said they have no idea how many points they have on their loyalty cards and would not know how to find out. The findings come as research shows that a massive £6 billion sits unclaimed in loyalty accounts with the UK’s leading retailers[i].

Clumsy loyalty systems push shoppers out of store and online

Furthermore, a huge number of people also stated that they are frustrated with card-based loyalty schemes. With a quarter of shoppers (25%, or 12.83 million people) saying they regularly forget their loyalty card, consumers have claimed that the current system is “inefficient” and needs changing – this figure jumps to 38% among millennials.

As a result of the inefficiencies of in-store loyalty schemes, 21% of UK adults said they are opting to shop online so they can easily track their spend and receive loyalty points automatically. Millennials are even more likely to turn away from in-store shopping, with 35% of those aged between 18 and 34 saying they prefer to go online for the loyalty benefits it provides.

Will Broome, Founder and CEO of Ubamarket, commented on the findings: