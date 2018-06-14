British retailer mulls closing all 20 stores

Amid weak footfalls

Clothing retailer N Brown, the group behind the Simply Be and Jacamo clothing brands, has said that it is considering closing all of its 20 stores amid “very disappointing” footfalls.

The move can put 270 jobs at risk.

“Given continued very disappointing footfall, and despite significant cost efficiencies being achieved, we are today entering into a consultation with store colleagues to consider closing our 20 stores ahead of lease expiry,” N Brown said today.

The company, whose brands target women aged 30 and above and those of a larger frame, said it expects to take exceptional costs of £18m to £22m if it decides to close all 20 stores.

