800 jobs at risk as Mothercare to axe 50 stores

‘Crucial step forward’

Struggling chain Mothercare will be closing about 50 of its 137 stores by June next year, putting 800 jobs at risk, after creditors approved a financial rescue package today.

Clive Whiley, interim executive chairman of the struggling retailer, said the deal was a “crucial step forward to achieve the renewed and stable financial structure for the business that will drive an acceleration of Mothercare’s transformation”.

Whiley added: “We are very grateful for the support of our many stakeholders across our creditor base in supporting today’s CVA proposals. Their forbearance and support today is a crucial step forward to achieve the renewed and stable financial structure for the business that will drive an acceleration of Mothercare’s transformation.

“These measures provide a solid platform from which to reposition the group and begin to focus on growth, both in the UK and internationally.”