Lidl introduces an age restriction on energy drinks

Here’s why

Lidl is today announcing the introduction of an age restriction of 16 on its own brand energy drinks, containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre. The restriction will take effect from 1st March 2018.



A Lidl UK spokesperson said: “We take our responsibilities as a retailer very seriously and recognise our customers’ concerns around the consumption of energy drinks among children. As such, we are introducing an age restriction of 16 on the sale of energy drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre, which will come into effect from 1st March.”