Renault and Nissan are the latest victims of the global cyberattack

Nissan the car manufacturer based in Sunderland is the latest victim of the world-wide atom bomb of malware, to hit the company.

The Newcastle Evening Chronicle reported, that production was briefly halted Friday evening.

Nissan said in a statement: “Like many organisations, our UK plant was subject to a ransomware attack affecting some of our systems on Friday evening. Our teams are working to resolve the issue.”

AFP news agency reported Saturday morning that production at Renault has halted due to the cyberattack.

A spokeswoman for Renault, said to AFP Saturday: “We have been affected.”

She added that they are assessing the issue and looking to find a solution as “work is going on since last night.”

“We are doing what is needed to counter this attack.”

Renault said that this is mainly local to France for them. Production has stopped for the weekend and they aim to be back to normal for Monday.